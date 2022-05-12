Florida PSC Begins FPL Transmission Line Hearing on Monday

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, on Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) determination of need petition for the Sweatt-Whidden 230 kV Transmission Line. FPL is proposing to construct and operate a new 230 kV electrical transmission line extending through Okeechobee, DeSoto, Highlands, and Glades Counties to begin service in December 2025. During the hearing, the Commission will consider testimony and evidence from parties to the case. The hearing is scheduled for the following time and location: Monday, May 16, 2022 9:30 a.m. Betty Easley Conference Center Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148) 4075 Esplanade Way Tallahassee, Florida The hearing will be available online at www.floridapsc.com (look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.