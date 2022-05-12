Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,237 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC Begins FPL Transmission Line Hearing on Monday

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, on Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) determination of need petition for the Sweatt-Whidden 230 kV Transmission Line. 

FPL is proposing to construct and operate a new 230 kV electrical transmission line extending through Okeechobee, DeSoto, Highlands, and Glades Counties to begin service in December 2025. During the hearing, the Commission will consider testimony and evidence from parties to the case.

The hearing is scheduled for the following time and location:

Monday, May 16, 2022

9:30 a.m.

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

The hearing will be available online at www.floridapsc.com (look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage).

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC Begins FPL Transmission Line Hearing on Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.