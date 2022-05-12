Submit Release
Macka B - Single cover - The Youths Are Being Hypnotised

Macka B - The Youths Are Being Hypnotised

Macka B in Blue Camouflage

Macka B: Founder of social media phenomenons 'Medical Monday' & 'Wha Me Eat Wednesday'

It is clear that Macka B is a conscious, consistent class act. Big love to all who have contributed to make this song what it is. Thank you for the awesome experience. This one is for the fans…””
— GT, My Boyz Beatz

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Boyz Beatz present
MACKA B & members of STEEL PULSE
The Youths Are Being Hypnotised
Digital Single: OUT NOW

Macka B teams up with members of Steel Pulse and Birmingham based production team, My Boyz Beatz to produce a GT favourite.

After many hours of fun and games in the studio, My Boyz Beatz proudly presents a massive Macka B track, ‘The Youth Are Being Hypnotised’. The track inspires us to be our best selves reminding us that despite all the surrounding influences, there is infinite potential within us all.

GT’s production has expertly lifted the track to higher levels, putting together a band of master musicians including members of Steel Pulse, Selwyn Brown (keyboards) and Amlak Tafari (bass) alongside Gary Moore (guitar), James Crosdale (synth’s) and David Skins (drums)

With this production GT has fulfilled his ambition to produce Macka B. GT has had his eye on Macka B since the iconic MC show at Maxamillion Night Club, Broad Street Birmingham where Macka B performed alongside Pato Banton, Tippa Irie & Papa Levi.

GT says, “It is clear that Macka B is a conscious, consistent class act. Big love to all who have contributed to make this song what it is. Thank you for the awesome experience. This one is for the fans…”


MORE ABOUT GT RECORDS
GT is a well known personality in the International Reggae arena, known for producing, touring and managing some of the biggest names in the British Music Industry including Grammy Winners UB40 and Steel Pulse as well as Grammy nominated acts Pato Banton and Tippa Irie.

My Boyz Beatz is the artist and production team for GT’s Records, formed by GT, Keith Brown and Mandy Gakhal. Their focus is developing musical talent and musical entrepreneurship while sharing inspiration and experience across generations.


NOTES TO PRODUCER/EDITOR
Single Title: The Youths Are Being Hypnotised
Artist: My Boyz Beatz - Macka B
Producer: My Boyz Beatz
Label: GT’s Records
Publisher: CD Baby & Jack Russell
Explicit/Clean: Clean
Musicians: Members of Steel Pulse, David Skins, James Crosdale and Gary Moore
Harmonies: Steve Ital
Engineer: Grantley GT Haynes
IRSC: UK7N42100026
UPC: 198003636538
Release Date: 12 May 2022

Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
info@dvibes.uk
The Youths Are Being Hypnotised (feat Macka B & Members of Steel Pulse) My Boyz Beatz - GT'S Records

