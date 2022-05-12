Construction to Begin Next Week on Route 6 in North Towanda Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised a safety improvement project is set to begin next week on Route 6 between Route 4001 (Wonder View Lane) and the Sugar Creek bridge in North Towanda Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, May 16, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin to resurface Route 6 between Wonder View Lane and the Sugar Creek bridge, as well as construct a center turn lane from Shaffer Road to the Sugar Creek bridge. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours. In June the eastbound lane will be closed, and eastbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 and Patterson Boulevard. Information on the dates of the detour will be announced as they get closer.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.3 million for this safety improvement project. Work includes a new center turn lane, mill and resurface, slope stabilization, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed in late August 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###