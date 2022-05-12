Managed Mobility Services Market Predicted to Hit USD 203.16 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.83% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Adoption of BYOD in Various Industries to Boost Managed Mobility Services Market Growth

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Managed Mobility Services Market” information by Technology, by End-User and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 203.16 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 29.83% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The surge in cloud-based VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) solutions coupled with the emergence of workspace-as-a-service solution will offer robust opportunities for the managed mobility services market over the forecast period. Besides the adoption of digital content by consumers will also have a positive impact on the market growth.

Dominant Key Players on Managed Mobility Services Market Covered are:

Vodafone Group PLC

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Orange S.A

Fujitsu Ltd

Singtel

StarHub

Deutsche Telekom AG

Telefónica S.A

Celcom Axiata

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Maxis Bhd

Wipro Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

PLDT (Smart)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of BYOD in Various Industries to Boost Market Growth

The increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) practices across different industries will boost market growth over the forecast period. Organizations are implementing BYOD policies to boost productivity without jeopardizing workplace security & privacy. BYOD is in high demand at workplaces in emerging nations such as India & Brazil, where the number of mobile customers is growing. The rise in BYOD usage is causing a demand for effective managed mobility services, which are helping the market to grow.

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Restraint

The lack of awareness amid businesses coupled with the lower cost-visibility in the adoption of managed mobility services may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Possibility of Complexities to act as Market Challenge

The possibility of complexities at the time of implementation and adoption of open-source platform by SMEs may act as market challenges in the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The managed mobility services market is classified based on end use and type.

By type, the mobile device management will lead the market over the forecast period.

By end use, the IT and telecommunication will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Remain at Forefront in Managed Mobility Services Market

North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, thanks to the acceptance of BYOD & remote work by corporations, as well as widespread use of mobile devices by businesses to provide agile services to customers and maintain seamless connectivity among employees in these regions. The growing usage of cellphones for project collaboration is likely to drive demand for managed mobility services. The protection of intellectual property and the assurance of data security could be the driving forces behind market demand in the region. Because of the presence of multiple established significant players, the United States & Canada are regional sectors of the North American managed mobility services market.

As greater connectivity prevails, North America's well-established infrastructure is projected to strengthen the managed mobility services industry. Other reasons that could boost the North American managed mobility services market growth in the coming years include the increased likelihood of cybercrime and an increase in disposable income. Furthermore, the North American region's significant rise in the managed mobility services market may be ascribed to the region's constant technological advancements and increased use of the internet in tablets, mobile phones, and other related devices. The existence of significant players with innovative technologies is a contributing aspect.

APAC to Hold Magnificent Growth in Managed Mobility Services Market

Due to the rising IT spending and organizational acceptance of remote work, APAC is likely to grow at a rapid pace. The region's need for managed mobility services could be boosted by the resumption of commerce and investments in enterprise mobility solutions. New jobs and expenditure on mobile application platform management software are expected to grow in the future years, which bodes well for the market. Increased demand for managed mobility services across many telecom platforms & industrial verticals in APAC might bolster the region's market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a solid CAGR throughout the forecast period as managed mobility services become more widely adopted. The APAC managed mobility services market is expected to increase because of the strong infrastructure of the telecommunications and IT sectors. Asia Pacific (APAC) continues to dominate the global managed mobility services market, owing to increased use of managed mobility services in the electronic manufacturing industry as a result of increased integration of AI & cloud technologies. In APAC, China is the leading provider of managed mobility services. The use of managed mobility services in the region is expected to rise as a result of supportive government efforts for R&D as well as large investments in technological innovation. The market for managed mobility services in APAC will be fueled by the rapid usage of BYOD in office settings. Due to its strong existing customer base, Asia Pacific is a rapidly rising segment that is likely to continue its trend in the forecasted time. The increased popularity of MMS solutions in China is also propelling the market forward. Due to the rising subscriber base in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil, there will be profitable potential in the market for streamlined mobility services. Due to a boom in smartphone adoption & the digitalization of infrastructure in the region, the Asia Pacific region is likely to develop at the quickest rate in the target market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Managed Mobility Services Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a minor impact on the managed mobility services sector. Many IT businesses have implemented 'Work from Home' policies in accordance with government standards. According to studies, due to lockdowns imposed in various sections of several countries, more than 90% of employees work from home. Managed mobility services are extremely advantageous to businesses during times of crisis. On the other hand, the electronic industry's demand for managed mobility services has dropped dramatically. As a cost-cutting strategy, the end-use industry is not focusing on new product development. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a costly operation, thus its use is limited to large-scale businesses in the midst of the pandemic.

