FMXA Expands to New York, Acquiring The Favorite Co

Award-winning technology marketing agency FMXA acquires New York based digital marketing consultancy The Favorite Co.

UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FMXA is excited to announce its acquisition of The Favorite Co., a New York based digital marketing consultancy that pledges to ‘ban boring’. Through this acquisition, FMXA will continue to deliver on its commitment to Humanize Technology, and expand its capabilities for its technology customers.

The Favorite Co. will integrate into FMXA to form a larger and more dynamic team that provides capabilities across Go-To-Market Strategy, Positioning & Messaging, Brand & Content Development, Fractional CMO services, and Marketing Operations with a focus on Hubspot.

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on this next phase,” said Alisha Dattani, CEO at FMXA. “Acquiring The Favorite Co. allows us to expand our geographical scale and capabilities for our Series X to Enterprise clients. The combined strength of FMXA and The Favorite Co. will allow us to realize our mutual vision for growth – for both our clients and our teams.”

With experience supporting a variety of technology clients, The Favorite Co. brings extensive experience in Web3, NFT, Cloud, Martech, Adtech, and RFID spaces, and is an accredited HubSpot solutions partner. Laurie Heller, founder of The Favorite Co., has over 20 years of integrated marketing experience in B2C, B2B and B2B2C environments. Prior to The Favorite Co., she held various in-house roles at startups and large enterprise organizations including Oracle, IBM, and Thomson Reuters.

“This acquisition is really exciting for The Favorite Co. and we’re looking forward to uniting our shared cultural values,” said Laurie Heller, “By joining forces, we’re able to strengthen our capabilities to provide a more comprehensive offering, helping technology brands market through a B2C lens on a global scale.”

About FMXA

FMXA is the award-winning Advertising & Marketing agency dedicated to humanizing technology by considering the needs, emotions, and behaviors of customers first. By combining this empathy with a deep understanding of technology, FMXA’s mission is to communicate how tech impacts people, whether they’re the CIO of a Fortune 500 company or a teenager downloading their first banking app. Through Brands, Content, and Campaigns, FMXA fuels new conversations for clients across the tech industry, including Malwarebytes, Micro Focus, Okta, and Advantech.

About The Favorite Co.

The Favorite Co. is a HubSpot certified digital marketing consultancy that bans boring. Home to an all senior team of digital and marketing operations strategists, The Favorites come from a mix of Fortune 500 companies and a handful of pretty awesome startups.

For more information, contact Molly Porter, Marketing Manager at FMXA.