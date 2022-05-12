Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 87 and U.S. Highway 18

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Contact: Montana Rivard, Project Engineer, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on portions of S.D. Highway 87 and U.S. Highway 18 beginning Monday, May 16, 2022. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

U.S. Highway 18 – Project begins heading west out of Hot Springs for 12 miles. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Monday, May 16, 2022, through Friday, May 20, 2022. S.D. Highway 87 – Project begins at the intersection of South Wildlife Loop Rd. and Highway 87, heading south for five miles. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Wednesday, May 18, 2022, through Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through all projects with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 45 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied seven days after the chip seal on each project.

The prime contractor on the $1.7 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp. from St. Cloud, Minnesota. The completion date for these projects is Friday, May 27, 2022.

