Computer Aided Design Market Analysis, Size, Industry Growth, Opportunity, and Industry Strategies to 2028

Market Trends – High demand of CAD software from end-users in North America

Market Size – USD 8.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – High demand of CAD software from end-users in North America ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Computer-Aided-Design (CAD) market size is expected to reach USD 14.96 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased adoption of CAD tools by contractors in mechanical, plumbing, piping, and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industries for increased productivity and rising investments by major market players is driving market revenue growth.

CAD software is used to produce, analyze, and alter two or three-dimensional designs and models in a digital environment instead of employing traditional drafting methods. Computer-Aided-Design software is frequently used by architects, engineers, commercial and industrial designers, and artists to create multi-dimensional drawings and models. It is commonly utilized due to numerous advantages it has over manual drawing. Computer-Aided-Design software is more efficient, provides more precise designs, interacts seamlessly with digital workflows, and allows users to build a searchable and widely available library of designs and design knowledge.

The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Computer Aided Design Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐭: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/988

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 in the market report include Autodesk, Inc., Ansys Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, SmartDraw LLC, Seimens Digital Industries Software, Kubotek3D, Cadonix Ltd, PTC Inc., and Bricsys NV.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

In February 2020, Dassault Systèmes announced the launch of 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS. This platform connects, integrates, and automates SOLIDWORKS users\' work processes, allowing them to save time and money. It also has 3D Creator and 3D Sculptor that are next-generation design programs that operate in any browser and allow users to extend and improve their tasks.

Automotive segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. In automotive sector, CAD software is used for creating and modelling products. The software has aided this industry in revolutionizing their work processes and improving their product designs for business growth with ease and precision. It is used for creating, evaluating, changing, optimizing, and drafting product data, and fulfill its design goal efficiently and effectively. Computer-Aided-Design is widely used in automotive engineering procedures and 3D designs. It provides a large working area for geometry construction as well as integration of a variety of simulation techniques, client requests, and legal requirements.

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐭: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-design-market

The report studies the historical data of the Computer Aided Design Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Computer-Aided-Design market on the basis of component, technology type, application, industry, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

3D Technology

2D Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

3D Printing

Assembly

Surface Modelling

Reverse Engineering

Drafting Detailing

Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Media and Entertainment

Others

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Computer Aided Design market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Computer Aided Design market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/988

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Healthcare CRM Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-crm-market

Smart Nanomaterials Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-nanomaterials-market

Industry 4.0 Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industry-4-market

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-analytics-in-manufacturing-market

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-biomanufacturing-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.