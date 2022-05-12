Soccer 5 ® USA Announces Joint Venture Intentions To Grow To 30 Centers And Entertainment Parks By 2026
Soccer 5 ® USA to sign up JV partner and raise between $50m and $80m to create the leading USA group of small-sided soccer and entertainment centers by 2026
There is fantastic interest in sports investment right now and small sided sports and entertainment is where it is at for 90% of all players and families of all ages - Get In The Game!”CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOCCER 5 ® USA Has announced intentions of a JV fund raise of between $50m and $80m to expand and create the leading group of small-sided soccer and entertainment centers in the USA by 2026 when the US co-hosts the FIFA World Cup with Mexico and Canada.
— Alan Georgeson
“We are very excited as our team works towards achieving investment on or before the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar between November and December this year. There is fantastic interest in soccer investment and will only increase in the coming years, with small sided social games where it is at and played by 90% of all soccer players of all ages. There is a lack of available centers to play and Soccer 5 ® will create between 14 and 18 centers in public parks and between 3 and 5 12-acre entertainment parks by 2026. It is happening not just in soccer but in golf with leaders like Puttery and Popstroke entering small play social markets, and the huge upswing in pickleball. Everyone wants to play social sports and small sided games and Soccer 5 ® uniquely facilitates that”, said Alan Georgeson, Co-Founder.
ABOUT SOCCER 5 ® USA (www.soccer5.net).
Soccer 5 ® USA was created 2011 by Alan and Scott Georgeson and opened its 1st center in Miami with multiple small-sided fields within an existing leading soccer park. The business has expanded to 4 centers open with a further 2 opening in August and December of this year. Soccer 5 ® is also working with Odell Architects to create the USA’s first outdoor multi sports and entertainment park over 12 acres in Charleston South Carolina which will feature 6 Soccer 5 ® pitches, an 18 hole micro golf course, 4 pickleball courts, 2 beach volleyball courts, live stage and multiple gather areas in an outdoor park underpinned by a ‘midtown’ type eat.drink.social 25,000sf building with full upper mezzanine with spectacular panoramic views of the park. Soccer 5 ® Vision is to have between 14 and 18 centers and between 3 and 5 entertainment parks open by 2026 which will double by 2030 to over 50 centers and parks.
