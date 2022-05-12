Submit Release
Finding for Recovery of $2,314 Issued For Improper Reimbursements Paid By Bethel Local Schools in Miami County

Public Affairs Contact: Marc Kovac press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – A finding for recovery of $2,314 was issued against a contractor and a former treasurer for Bethel Local Schools in Miami County, after auditors determined several paid reimbursements were improper, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Thursday.

Independent contractor Holly Mutlu and former District Treasurer Brennon Hattery are liable for the total, as outlined in an audit of Bethel Local Schools’ financial statements for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

The school district contracted with Mutlu and her business, Mutlu Life Coaching, for services provided between June 2, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The agreement stipulated that all costs and expenses incurred were the responsibility of Mutlu. However, the district paid a $2,087 reimbursement to Mutlu to attend a leadership conference, $150 for subscription services, and $67 for supplies.

The finding for recovery for the three illegal expenditures was issued against Mutlu and Hattery, the former district treasurer, who is jointly and severally liable for restitution.

The full report is available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

