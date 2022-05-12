Sardine Market 2022-2027 - Growing Demand For Ready To Eat And Ready To Cook Food | Reports And Data

Sardine Market

The Sardine Market is forecast to register a CAGR of 0.7% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 19.50 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sardine Market is forecast to reach USD 19.50 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sardine, also referred to as herring fish or pilchard, and belongs to the Clupeidae family. Sardine is a small, elongated fish with silver skin and is generally found in the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Sardines are consumed across the globe as they are rich in vitamin B12 and B2, phosphorus, calcium, niacin, selenium, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, they are also used as animal feed and also utilized commercially for paint and varnish. The consumption of sardine helps in enhancing heart functions, boosts the immune system, and regulates cholesterol levels. It also helps in losing weight and maintaining the salt level in the body. These benefits are driving the demand for sardine globally. The Asia Pacific held the largest market for sardines. The region is one of the biggest and fastest-growing across the globe. Changes in the lifestyle of people and the rise in disposable income are affecting the market. China has a high market growth, and it also has the capacity to pay more for premium and high-quality seafood, which in turn propels the market growth.

The Sardine market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Sardine market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Sardine market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• King Oscar,

• Season Brand,

• Crown Prince, Inc.,

• Beach Cliff,

• Others

Market Segmentation:

The Global Sardine industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Sardine industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Sardine industries.

Sardine Market Segmentation based on Type Outlook

• Canned Sardine

• Fresh Sardine

• Frozen Sardine

Sardine Market Segmentation based on Species Outlook

• Sardina Pilchardus

• Sardinella longiceps

• Sardinella Gibbosa

• Others

Sardine Market Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Markets

• Online

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Sardine Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Sardine Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Key questions addressed in the Report:

• Which key players are operating in the global Sardine market?

• Which key factors are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?

• What market size is the global Sardine market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2027?

• Which region is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period?

• Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• What revenue CGAR is the global Sardine market expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Sardine market?

