Cloud Gaming Market was valued at USD 561.22 million in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.91% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : Greyviews

cloud gaming market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, Ubitus Inc and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the cloud gaming market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The developers involved in the cloud gaming market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/cloud-gaming-market/45/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product category, application, technology, end-users and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Global Cloud Gaming Market Size by Technology (File Streaming and Video Streaming), Device (Laptops, Personal Computer, Smartphones, Smart TV and Consoles), Offering (Infrastructure and Gaming Platform Service), Gamers (Casual Gamers and Hardcore Gamers), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The significant players operating in the global cloud gaming market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, Ubitus Inc and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide cloud gaming market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Amazon Web Services Inc. and Google Inc. are one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global cloud gaming market.

Cloud gaming refer to the games that can be played on demand. The cloud gaming can be directly streamed on the user’s smartphones, personal computers, laptops, etc. There is a remote connection between third party organizations and it has an inbuilt software which helps in operating different game genres including puzzles, social games, simulation, strategy, etc. Low latency and innovative games are the choice of most of the gamers, which can be played on any device, without the requirement of expensive hardware devices.

The increasing demand from casual gamers, rising demand for immersive gaming, and the commercialization of the fifth-generation network. The rise in number of internet users is one of the most promising drivers of the cloud gaming market. There has been rise in the mobile gaming technology which can be attributed to the high transaction of smartphones. Further, the use of cloud gaming only requires subscribing to the games one wants to play without paying any cost. The most beneficial attribute of cloud gaming is that it is not required to be downloaded and thus does not any space in hardware.

The entire infrastructure of gaming is dependent upon the technical capabilities of the manufacturers. The advancements in cloud capabilities, and delivery networks forms the development of cloud gaming. The use of cloud gaming has thus gained popularity among the countries present in both developed and developing regions. Also, the uprise trend of digital technology industry, is providing lucrative opportunities to the cloud gaming market. The commercialization of newly launched cloud gaming portfolio is attracting many casual and hardcore gamers. However, the responsiveness associated with the cloud gamers is a major restraint to the market. Further, various issues regarding the research and development of efficient user interface are a challenge for the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The video streaming segment led the cloud gaming market with a market share of around 61.74% in 2021

The technology segment includes file streaming and video streaming. Among these, video streaming is the leading segment in terms of revenue. Video streaming is found to reduce the latency of the cloud players. There are many companies including Shadow, Now, GeForce, etc. that offers video streaming. Also, video streaming reduces the requirement of setting up any hardware. Video streaming also enhances the experience for the users.

Laptops segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The device segment includes laptops, personal computer, smartphones, smart TV and consoles. Among these, laptops are expected to be the fastest growing device segment. Cloud gaming have gained tremendous popularity as the demand for laptops is increasing tremendously. Laptops are more affordable than the gaming consoles and also there are multi-uses of laptops. Also, the laptops nowadays, are equipped with different gaming services and thus the cloud gaming can be played on most of the them.

The gaming platform service segment led the cloud gaming market with a market share of around 54.01% in 2021.

The offering segment includes infrastructure and gaming platform service. Out of the offering, gaming platform services has registered the highest revenue in 2021. Gaming platform services exhibits several attributes that enhances the overall experience of cloud gaming. The gaming platform service allows the consumers to play games on the go, i.e., from remote locations.

The casual gamers segment led the cloud gaming market with a market share of around 57.93% in 2021

The gamers segment includes casual gamers and hardcore gamers. Casual gamers accounts for majority of the cloud gaming market revenue. Cloud gamers prefer playing the cloud games as it is convenient and is cost-effective. Casual gamers are investing their time in cloud gaming, owing to their increasing internet penetration.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/45

Scope Of the Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Projection Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Coverage Technology, Device, Offering and Gamers Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Key Players Amazon Web Services Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, Ubitus Inc among others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the cloud gaming include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the cloud gaming market and held the 41.43% share of the market revenue in 2021. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to various factors, such as presence of many global and regional manufacturers, availability of the required technology and abundance of consumer base. The higher pace of investment in fifth generation technology has brought tremendous growth in the regional cloud gaming market. However, North America is projected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The rising investment in virtual reality along with technological developments is the significant factor behind the growing market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, automobile, etc. The demand for cloud gaming has increased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and quarantine period. Cloud gaming has gained immense popularity among people of different age groups, but especially, millennials and Gen Z owing to the availability of leisure time. A huge chunk of people had shifted towards different entertainment services that can kept them occupied. Several cloud gaming companies have launched their product during this time and some of them have invested hugely in the research and development of the games. The companies such as AWS Games, Microsoft, WinZo Games, etc. have stated that they have witnessed sharp rise in the use of cloud gaming. Therefore, it can be stated that they stay at home orders and lockdown restrictions, had impacted the market positively for the long run.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/45/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Video Surveillance Market Size by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), System (Analog Video Surveillance Systems and IP Video Surveillance Systems), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Public Facility, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-video-surveillance-market/23

Global Smart Home Market Size by Component (Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment, and Other Controls, Smart Speaker, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances, and Smart Furniture), Software & Services (Behavioral and Proactive), Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-smart-home-market/19

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size by Component (Hardware and Software), Logistics (Storage and Transportation), Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, and Chemicals), and Regions: Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-cold-chain-monitoring-market/15

Global Head Mounted Display Market Size by Product Type (Head-mounted and Eyewear), Component (Processors and Memory, Displays, Lenses, Cameras, Sensors, Controllers, Cases and Connectors, and Others), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), Technology (AR Technology and VR Technology), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Engineering & Design, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Education, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-head-mounted-display-market/10

Global 3D Printing Market Size by Offering (Printers, Materials, Services, and Software), Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Polyjet/Multijet Printing, Electron Beam Melting, Digital Light Processing, and Other Technologies), Process (Powder Bed Fusion, VAT Photopolymerization, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, and Other Processes), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, and Functional Part Manufacturing), and Industry Vertical (Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Architecture & Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Printed Electronics, Jewelry, Food & Culinary, and Other), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-3d-printing-market/5

Livestock Monitoring Market Size by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine, and Others), Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, Health Monitoring Management, and Sorting and Weighing Management), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/livestock-monitoring-market/44

Cloud Gaming Market Size by Technology (File Streaming and Video Streaming), Device (Laptops, Personal Computer, Smartphones, Smart TV and Consoles), Offering (Infrastructure and Gaming Platform Service), Gamers (Casual Gamers and Hardcore Gamers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029.