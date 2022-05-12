Next-Generation Sequencing Market Industry Analysis, Key Companies, Future Trends, Forecast and Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size – USD 9.67 billion in 2019, NGS Market Growth - CAGR of 10.9%

Increasing evolution and decline in costs of NGS platforms and the development of the NGS diagnostic test regulatory and reimbursement scenarios are driving the demand for the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach USD 23.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research The latest industry intelligence report on the Next-Generation Sequencing Market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

NGS is a process for determining sequence of nucleotides in a section of DNA or cDNA molecule. NGS is also know has high-throughput sequencing that allows DNA or RNA sequencing more quickly and efficiently than previously used Sanger sequencing. Rising prevalence of chronic medical conditions and diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders and technological advancements in genomics and medical sciences are other key factors boosting growth of the next-generation sequencing market.

The benefits of high-performance sequencing compared to other generations, such as the sanger-seq and microarrays, are one of the main drivers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. Therefore, it is expected that the increased availability of low input DNA sampling methods would speed up the use of next-generation sequence across various clinical and research applications.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The oncology application for next-generation sequencing was estimated with the biggest share of revenues on the market. This can be because the technology has largely been used to decipher the connection between cancer and genetics.

Due to its distinct advantages over the genome segment in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing capabilities, the targeted sequencing in the technology segment dominated the revenue share.

Academic research held the largest market share of 53.9% in the year 2019, and these organizations are the key end-users for revenue generation because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.

The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America's highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market .

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Next Generation Sequencing Market on the basis of technology, workflow, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Investigation

Oncology

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Next-Generation Sequencing Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Next-Generation Sequencing Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Next-Generation Sequencing Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.