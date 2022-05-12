WeShort and TCL FFalcon bring first-class short films to home entertainment worldwide

WeShort on TCL Channel SmartTVs

Thanks to the agreement between WeShort and TCL FFalcon, for the first time, short films and short series will be widely offered to a large scale audience.

We are very excited to have a partnership with WeShort on content distribution. Premium short films from WeShort will bring a more diverse viewing experience for TCL SmartTV users around the world.” — Dangee Ho, Business Development Manager for FFalcon TCL Electronics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCL FFalcon, a joint venture by TCL Electronics – one of the world’s leading consumer electronics and technology brands – has teamed up with WeShort , an up and coming on-demand streaming platform dedicated entirely to short films from around the world.TCL FFalcon is the world's leading Internet and AI×IoT service platform responsible for the system development and operation of TCL smart screens and other devices, while expanding into TV, OTT boxes and non-TCL brand hardware devices such as smart projectors. TCL FFalcon has provided film, education and entertainment services to users in 160 countries on six continents.“We are very excited to have a partnership with WeShort on content distribution,” said Dangee Ho, Business Development Manager for FFalcon Overseas, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited. “We believe that premium contents from WeShort will bring a more diverse viewing experience for TCL Smart TV users around the world.”More than 44 million users worldwide will have access to a wide-range of short films featuring first-runs by emerging talents and award winners from Oscar, BAFTA, Sundance and Cannes film festivals. Other notable titles by Hollywood stars and directors are also found on WeShort in nearly all genres—from drama, horror and thriller to musical, documentary and experimental.“This partnership brings outstanding short films to audience who care about superior picture quality with TCL FFalcon’s advanced TV technology. We look forward to delivering seamlessly popular and exciting shorts to a wider audience, while improving the user experience with our unique AI technology currently under development” said Alex Loprieno, CEO and founder of WeShort.Many of WeShort’s films run 20 minutes or less. According to multiple research studies, an average adult's maximum attention span on a single activity is about 20 minutes. For instance, lecturers at TED talks are given 18 minutes to deliver their speech, a length deemed long enough to cover a serious topic but short enough to hold a person’s attention. WeShort has leveraged this formula in its content acquisition and presentation strategy. Viewers and filmmakers alike are afforded an uninterrupted cinematic experience without disruptive adverting breaks.Expertly vetted and curated by a committee of film industry experts, WeShort’s current lineup includes the 2019 Oscar winner “Skin” by Guy Nattiv, the 2020 Sundance jury prize winner “The Devil's Harmony” by Dylan Holmes Williams, and a 2017 Palme d'Or and 2018 BAFTA nominee “A Drowning Man” by Mahdi Fleifel.The partnership will also extend to TCL’s mobile devices in the future to offer short films on the go. The WeShort app is available for download on both Android and iOS. The full catalog of international short films is only available at weshort.com

