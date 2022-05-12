Chromatography Resins Market Upcoming Opportunities, End-User Type, Top Vendor and Outlook 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand for chromatography resins in the drug development process is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

Chromatography Resins Market Size – USD 1,854.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for green chromatography” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.

Foods & beverages and associated raw materials require chemical testing for an extensive range of constituents and the determination of contaminants encompassing antibiotics, pesticides, heavy metals, and pollutants. The ion-exchange chromatography technique provides the benefits of improved precision, speed, specificity reproducibility, and sensitivity. Besides, it allows for determining a whole analyte group within the same chromatographic run, requiring no/little sample pre-treatment.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, Danaher entered into an agreement with Sartorius Stedim Biotech to divest its three life sciences tools businesses for worth about USD 750.0 million. As per the agreement, Sartorius would acquire chromatography hardware & resins, label-free biomolecular characterization, and microcarriers & particle validation standards businesses of Danaher.

Synthetic resins are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.2% in the forecast period, owing to its growing demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage industry. These resins find extensive usage in ion-exchange chromatography.

Multimodal technology involves deploying two or more separation modes and usually combines hydrophobic interactions and ion-exchange methods to realize sensitivity and selectivity. Automated multi is emerging as a promising technology in improving reproduction and reproducibility and allows complex purification to be done in a shorter time.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WR Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

Global Chromatography Resins Market – Overview:

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Chromatography Resins Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Chromatography Resins industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Chromatography Resins market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Chromatography Resins market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic Media

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ion Exchange

Hydrophobic Interaction

Affinity

Size Exclusion

Multimodal

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Drug Discovery

Drug Production

Food & Beverage

Water & Environmental Agencies

Others

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Chromatography Resins industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Chromatography Resins market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Chromatography Resins industry.

Finally, all aspects of chromatography resins market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects.

