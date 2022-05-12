Laser Coders Market Analysis, Segmented by End-user Industry, By Type and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2028

Laser coding functions by removing surface coating from the container or product, leading to permanent alterations on the surface of the object.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Laser Coders market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Dover Corporation

Danaher

ProMach

Squid Ink

Solaris Laser

Dalemark Industries

Videojet

InkJet

Domino

Hitachi

Telesis Technologies

Matthews Marking Systems

Market Dynamics:

The packaging sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fiber Laser

Diode Laser

Solid State Laser

CO2 Laser

End-Use Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Machine Tools

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Offering Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

