Himalayan Writing Retreat recognized as ET Now Business of Tomorrow- 2022

Trophy received from ET Now Business Tomorrow-2022

Recognition in the services category.

INDIA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Himalayan Writing Retreat has been recognized as one of the ET Now Businesses of Tomorrow, 2022 for the north region.

“ET Businesses of tomorrow 2022-North celebrates the journey of the game changers, who through initiatives and innovations have contributed towards the betterment of the economy and overall society. These organizations have re-defined the ways of doing business. They are the ones who have set a new benchmark of excellence performance, adaptability and above all innovation.” writes the Economic Times about the various businesses selected for this accolade.

Chetan Mahajan, co-founder and lead faculty at the Himalayan Writing Retreat says, “We are thrilled to be selected for this prestigious honour. Our efforts are to perpetually strive for the highest levels of customer satisfaction in all our courses. We get a lot of love and praise from our community of writers, and that is its own reward. But it is doubly rewarding when a big name like ET Now acknowledges our work.”

About the Himalayan Writing Retreat
A retreat centre in the Uttarakhand Himalayas, the Himalayan Writing Retreat is India’s only purpose-built residential facility dedicated to writing. It was co-founded by two published authors – Dr. Vandita Dubey and Chetan Mahajan – in 2016. The retreat runs courses in Creative Writing, Poetry, Non-fiction writing, Storytelling, Blogging, and emotional wellness through writing. Their faculty includes many award-winning experts such as Arundhathi Subramaniam, Erika Krouse, Kritika Pandey, Vandita Dubey, and Sumit Bansal.

“When I Googled and found the Himalayan Writing Retreat, I simply read the reviews and signed up for it. I went with an open mind and wanted to soak in all learnings possible. And I am more than happy that I did. The writing retreat was more than everything that I could have imagined. A beautiful setting, an awesome teacher, a fabulous bunch of co-participants,” said Shinu Ramachandran, who had visited the Retreat for the Creative Writing Workshop.

For more information, press only:
Namrata
Phone number: +91 7303516665
Email: namrata@himalayanwritingretreat.com
