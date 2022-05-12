High Acuity Information Solutions Market Size is projected to grow at over 8.1 % CAGR to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for enhanced workflow management in high acuity settings and the rising government initiatives for implementing health IT

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High Acuity Information Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising need for improved workflow control in high acuity environments, the global market of High Acuity Information Solutions is estimated to expand exponentially. In addition, government initiatives involve health IT is likely to further fuel the market in the near future. Moreover, the increasing number of hospitals in developing economies due to the growing concerns for the development of healthcare facilities in emerging nations is likely to boost the market growth in the forecasted timeframe.

In order to adjust the technicality of these solutions, the practitioners need a bit of time, which is expected to inhibit market growth during the forecast timeline.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Optum, Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG, Epic Systems Corporation, and Drägerwerk AG, among others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global High Acuity Information Solutions market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG announced to acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc. The acquisition will help Siemens Healthineers to broaden their portfolio for cancer treatment.

Over the forecast period, the High Acuity Information Systems segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 8.1%. These solutions have many advantages, such as decreased error scope, enhanced data protection & retrievability, and better patient treatment.

The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the Intensive Care Units (ICU) segment. High Acuity Care is an advanced integrated ICU management solution that provides the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with validated solutions that allow healthcare providers to improve care quality.

Emergen Research has segmented the global High Acuity Information Solutions Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Acuity Patient Monitoring Systems

High Acuity Information Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Emergency Departments (ED)

Operating Rooms (OR)

surgical information systems (SIS)

perinatal information systems (PIS)

critical care information systems (CCIS)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Hospitals

Nursing Care

Others

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the High Acuity Information Solutions market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

