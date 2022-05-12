Anti-Drone Market Size, Trends And Forecast | BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Saab AB

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on incorporating the directed energy weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anti-Drone or Counter-UAV Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Anti-Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology and updating them into the futuristic ones, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system is expected to create higher enforcement into the market as many countries are deliberately developing or investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system for using against drones.

The Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Companies profiled in the global Anti-Drone market:

The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Drone Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection

Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 meters

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & science & technology, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Regional Bifurcation of the Anti-Drone Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Anti-Drone Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Anti-Drone Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Anti-Drone Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Anti-Drone Market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

