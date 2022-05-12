Streaming Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 30% Through 2026

Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the streaming analytics market size is expected to grow from $13.12 billion in 2021 to $17.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The global streaming analytics market size is expected to grow to $48.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.7%. The increasing demand for industrial automation is significantly driving the growth of the streaming analytics market.

The streaming analytics market consists of sales of the streaming analytics software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that automatically process and analyze real-time information. Streaming analytics is the processing and analysis of data records continuously rather than in batches. It allows the setting up of real-time analytics computations on data streaming and also provides language integration with quick and appropriate time-sensitive processing.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the streaming analytics market. Major companies operating in the streaming analytics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Streaming Analytics Market Segments

The global streaming analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Service

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Retail and E-Commerce, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others

By Geography: The global streaming analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides streaming analytics global market overviews, streaming analytics global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the streaming analytics global market, streaming analytics global market share, streaming analytics global market segments and geographies, streaming analytics global market players, streaming analytics m global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The streaming analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Striim Inc., Impetus Technologies Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Informatica Inc., Guavus Inc., Google, Cloudera Inc., and Conviva.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

