Morocco Records 89 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, May 12 - Morocco reported 89 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 14 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,813,523 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,292,925, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,301,263 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,165,455, while recoveries increased to 1,148,928, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (47), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (15), Marrakech-Safi (10), Fez-Meknes (06), the Eastern region (04), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (02), Souss-Massa (02), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (01), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01) and Draâ-Tafilalet (01)

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,071 (fatality rate of 1.4%) with no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 456, while one severe case has been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 15.

MAP 11 mai 2022