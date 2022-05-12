Retinal Imaging Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research

Retinal imaging is an efficient way for the optometrist to assess eye health using a high-resolution camera and imaging systems

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Retinal Imaging Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Retinal Imaging industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Retinal Imaging market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Retinal Imaging market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Retinal imaging is an efficient way for the optometrist to assess eye health using a high-resolution camera and imaging systems. Retinal imaging takes a digital picture of the eye and shows detailed imaging of the retina, optic disk, and blood vessels of the eye. Retinal imaging exploits high definition imaging devices to generate magnified images of the retina. It helps in the diagnosis of age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and optic nerve damages.

The rising adoption of smart devices increases the incidences of ophthalmic disorders, and the rising geriatric population is causing a surge in the patient pool of age-related macular degeneration. In turn, this is increasing the demand for advanced diagnostic measures for early detection of the disorders. With the launch of new retinal imaging solutions over time, the market has witnessed significant growth over the last couple of years.

However, the Asia Pacific region is presumed to demonstrate a significant expansion and growth during the projected timeline. This can be accredited to the advancements in healthcare facilities and growing awareness of retinal disorders and their treatment. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the APAC region like India is further driving the need for retinal imaging in the regions.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Retinal Imaging market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Retinal Imaging Market: Dynamics

The growing incidence of retinal disorders across the glove, increased efficiency of diagnosis and treatment, and evolution of the retinal imaging systems are projected to propel the industry’s growth over the coming years. Additionally, ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure and convenient reimbursement policies are also contributing to the growth of the Retinal Imaging Market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Olympus

Robert Bosch GmbH

Eyenuk, Inc.

Imagine Eyes

Optos, Plc.

Forus Health Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Technology Group, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Epipole, Ltd.

Others

Some Notable Developments in the Competitive Landscape:

Optos and Amydis, in 2018, joined forces to create an eye test for the detection of Alzheimer’s disease, primarily developed by Amydis. Amydis is actively developing new pipeline drugs to detect the amyloid proteins in the retina by leveraging the optomap ultra-widefield retinal imaging device developed by Optos.

Bosch signed a partnership deal with Aravind Eye Care, a hospital chain in India, to educated women technicians on how to capture detailed eye images using the Fundus Camera developed by Bosch.

Retinal Imaging Market Segmentation

Device Type

Fundus Camera

Fluorescein Angiography

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

End-user Industry

Hospitals

Clinics

Ophthalmic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Retinal Imaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Retinal Imaging industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Retinal Imaging market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Retinal Imaging industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Retinal Imaging market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

