The Automotive Ethernet Market Growth Rate Is To Reach A High Of 20%

Automotive Ethernet Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive ethernet market size is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2021 to $1.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.70%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global automotive ethernet market share is expected to reach $4.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.85%.

The increased demand for motor vehicles has contributed to the automotive ethernet market growth during the forecast period. The addition of innovative solutions, such as connected devices and artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, to connected vehicles accelerates innovation in the automotive industry, which further increases demand for automotive ethernet solutions. According to statistics from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of vehicles produced from January to September 2021 increased to 57.2 million units from 52.1 million units in 2020 during the same period. According to the automotive ethernet market analysis, the increasing automobile demand is expected to generate high demand for automotive ethernet, thus driving the market during the period.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive ethernet market. Companies are focusing on intelligent automotive ethernet solutions to develop the advanced, high-bandwidth communications systems required by next-generation vehicles. For instance, in 2021, Germany-based automotive software company Elektrobit launched the first automotive ethernet switch firmware for secure, high-performance, in-vehicle communications required for EVs, sophisticated ADAS and self-driving vehicles. The firmware adds a layer of intelligence to automotive ethernet switches, thus enabling them to handle the immense network functions required to enhance the scalability, safety, and security of vehicles. It provides advanced network management and network security functions such as routing, gateways, firewalls, and network intrusion detection and prevention systems.

Major players covered in the global automotive ethernet industry are Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Molex LLC, Cadence Design Systems Inc., System-on-Chip Engineering S.L., TTTech Computertechnik AG, Vector Informatik GmbH, Excelfore, ACTIA Group, AllGo Embedded Systems Private Limited, and Keysight Technologies.

TBRC’s global automotive ethernet market report is segmented by component into hardware, software and service, by application into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, powertrain, body and comfort, chassis, by vehicle type into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farming and off-highway vehicles.

