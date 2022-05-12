Digital Banking Platform and Services Market 2022-2027 Growth, Size, Shares, Trends, Demand Status, Developments, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Players, Geographical Segmentation

Estimated market size worth USD 26100 million at a CAGR of 13.8% by 2027

Digital banking is a kind of online banking, where banking services are delivered over the internet. The shift from traditional to digital banking has been gradual and remains ongoing, and is constituted by differing degrees of banking service digitization. The global Digital Banking Platform and Services market size is projected to reach US$ 26100 million by 2027, from US$ 10570 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2027.

Digital banking is a kind of online banking, where banking services are delivered over the internet. The shift from traditional to digital banking has been gradual and remains ongoing, and is constituted by differing degrees of banking service digitization. The global Digital Banking Platform and Services market size is projected to reach US$ 26100 million by 2027, from US$ 10570 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2027.



The Major Players in the Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Are:

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys Finacle

NCR Corporation

Alkami

Q2 Holdings

Finastra

SAP

Mobilearth

Temenos

FIS Global

Fiserv

Oracle

Crealogix

Tata Consultancy Services

Sopra Banking Software

Intellect Design Arena

i-exceed

SAP was the global greatest company in Digital Banking Platform and Services industry, with the revenue market Share of 16% , followed by Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys Finacle, NCR Corporation, Alkami, Q2 Holdings, Finastra, Mobilearth, Temenos, FIS Global, Fiserv, Oracle, Crealogix, Tata Consultancy Services, Sopra Banking Software, Intellect Design Arena, i-exceed. United Statest is the largest Digital Banking Platform and Services market with about 40% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 38% market share.

The report examines the Digital Banking Platform and Services market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Digital Banking Platform and Services Market types split into:

PC

Mobile

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Digital Banking Platform and Services Market applications, includes:

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Digital Banking Platform and Services Breakdown Data by Type

5 Digital Banking Platform and Services Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Reasons to Buy Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Report:

The new players in the Digital Banking Platform and Services Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Digital Banking Platform and Services Market.

