Animal Healthcare Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

The global animal healthcare market size was significantly large in 2020, and is expected to continue to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Animal Healthcare market has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends. The report provides details information of market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market dynamics and the data is well-presented using charts, diagrams, graphs and other pictorial presentations.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Zoetis

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck Animal Health

Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Virbac

Heska

Nutreco N.V.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Animal Healthcare market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Animal Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Production Animal

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Sheep & Goats

Fish

Companion Animal

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Parasiticides

Anti-infectives

Anti-inflammatory

Analgesics

Others

Feed Additives

Nutritional

Medicinal

Diagnostics

Instruments

Consumables

Medical Devices & Disposables

Critical Care

Anesthesia Equipment

Fluid Management Equipment

Temperature Management Equipment

Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment

Research Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Others

Veterinary Teleheath

Veterinary Software

Livestock Monitoring

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reference Laboratories

POC Testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Route of Administration (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral Administration Healthcare

Tablets

Liquids

Powders

Others

Parenteral Animal Healthcare

Liquids

Powder for Injection

Topical Animal Healthcare

Solutions

Creams & Ointments

Intramammary Preparations

Others

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Retail

E-commerce

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

