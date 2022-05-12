Legionella Testing Market Estimated to Reach US$ 424 Million Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 8.38%

Legionella Testing Market

The global legionella testing market reached a value of US$ 261 Million in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Legionella Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on legionella testing market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global legionella testing market reached a value of US$ 261 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 424 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.38% during 2022-2027.

Legionella is a genus of waterborne bacteria that can cause severe pneumonia, also known as Legionnaires' disease, Pontiac fever, and illness with flu-like symptoms. Its testing helps to identify the presence of bacteria or antigens in the blood, urine, and sputum. Presently, various testing methods are performed to diagnose Legionella disease, including urinary antigen, paired serology, Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) stain, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and culture of lower respiratory secretions.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legionella-testing-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population across the globe, as adults over the age of 50 years are prone to developing Legionella. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) represents another major growth-inducing factor. Since patients with chronic illness are at a higher risk of developing Legionella infection, there is an increase in the demand for its effective diagnostic tests and treatments. Moreover, as Legionella-causing bacteria are majorly found in different natural and artificial aquatic environments, health agencies of numerous countries are developing an effective water safety plan (WSP) to minimize the proliferation of bacteria in the water, which is escalating the demand for Legionella testing in workplace buildings. Furthermore, the increasing clinical trials on diagnostic and treatment strategies for adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legionella-testing-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

• Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

• Quidel Corporation

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Legionella Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Application:

• Water Testing

o Microbial Culture

o DFA Stain

o PCR

o Others

• IVD Testing

o Blood Culture

o Urine Antigen Test

o DFA Stain

o PCR

o Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratory

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/solar-vehicle-market-size-future-scope-top-companies-demand-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/virtual-events-market-estimated-to-reach-us-385-1-billion-globally-by-2027

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/neurostimulation-devices-market-report-industry-analysis-growth-future-trends-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/anti-drone-market-report-size-share-future-scope-growth-rate-demand-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bromine-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-4-2-billion-globally-by-2027

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/geogrid-market-report-size-share-industry-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.