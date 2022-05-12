Mattress Market Value to Reach US$ 49.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.20%

Mattress Market

Mattress Market 2022-2027: Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Top Brands, Growth Rate, Outlook, Demand, Business Opportunity and Forecast

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global mattress market size reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2021. A mattress is a rectangular fabric case filled with resilient materials such as cotton, hair, feathers, foam rubber, or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air, or various natural fibers to facilitate sleep. Mattresses play a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, providing proper postural alignment and minimizing back pain during sleep. On account of these factors, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 49.2 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Global Mattress Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home furnishings, such as mattresses, pillowcases, and bed linens, on account of inflating disposable incomes and the increasing construction of residential complexes. Besides this, the rising incidences of sleeping disorders and posture-related problems have led to the widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds, and foam-based mattresses as they offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. Moreover, due to the growing environmental consciousness among the consumers, key players are introducing organic mattresses, which are made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. They are also focusing on introducing smart mattresses integrated with AI-based technology, which helps detect human health, breathing pattern, sleeping hours, and adjusting the temperature according to the environment while the user is sleeping.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of top 10 mattress brands in world being.

• Kingsdown Inc.

• Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

• Sealy Corporation

• Serta Inc.

• Simmons Bedding Company LLC

• Sleep Number Corporation

• Southerland Inc.

• Spring Air Company

• Tempur-Pedic International, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Innerspring

• Memory Foam

• Latex

• Others

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into innerspring, memory foam, latex and other mattresses. At present, innerspring mattresses currently represent the most popular product.

Breakup by Size:

• Twin or Single

• Twin XL

• Full or Double

• Queen

• King

• Others

On the basis of the size, the market has been segregated into twin or single, twin XL, full or double, queen, king and others. Amongst these, king-sized mattresses are highly preferred by consumers.

Breakup by Application:

• Domestic

• Commercial

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the application into the domestic and commercial sectors. Amongst these, the domestic sector accounts for the majority of the global market share.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into online and offline channels. At present, offline retailers exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

