Biostimulants Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global biostimulants market reached a value of US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.48% during 2022-2027. Biostimulants are extensively used to promote the organic growth of the plant as they are microbe- based agricultural chemicals. They are applied to the seed or leaves or soil of grains, fruits, cereals, vegetables, and oilseeds to enhance the metabolism, tolerance of environmental stresses, water holding capacity, and production of chlorophyll. Biostimulants are manufactured using a number of active ingredients, including vitamins, seaweed extracts, amino acids, microbial amendments, trace minerals, humic and fulvic acids, and polysaccharides. Apart from this, they signifnicantly aid in increasing the antioxidant activity and cell enlargement in the plant and stimulating root development.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Biostimulants Market Trends and Drivers:

The adoption of organic farming practices across the globe and the rising awareness regarding soil health, environmental safety, and agricultural sustainability are some of the factors primarily driving the market growth. This, along with the significant expansion in the agriculture sector and the rapidly increasing population are contributing to the market growth. The limited availability of cultivated land, technological innovations, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Biostimulants Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agrinos AS

• Adama LTD.

• BASF SE

• Bayer

• Biolchim SpA.

• Biostadt India Ltd.

• Isagro

• Italpollina SpA

• Koppert B.V.

• Novozymes

• Syngenta

• Valagro SpA

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Acid-Based:

• Humic Acid

• Fulvic Acid

• Amino Acid

Extract-Based:

• Seaweed Extract

• Other Plant Extracts

Others:

• Microbial Soil Amendments

• Chitin & Chitosan

• Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals and Grains

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Turf and Ornamentals

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Breakup by Origin:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct

• Indirect

Breakup by Application:

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

Breakup by End-User:

• Farmers

• Research Organizations

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

