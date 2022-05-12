PM Chính receives World Bank Director-General and US business leaders

VIETNAM, May 12 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets Director-General of the World Bank Axel Van Trotsenburg in the US on Wednesday (local time). — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINTON DC — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Director-General of the World Bank (WB) Axel Van Trotsenburg and leaders of some US corporations on Wednesday (local time) during his working visit to the US.

At the meeting, PM Chính proposed that Việt Nam and the WB should focus on cooperation in energy transition and digital transformation; giant transport infrastructure projects such as expressways and coastal roads; climate change response projects in the Mekong Delta and central regions; poverty reduction and healthcare capacity improvement.

He said Việt Nam will soon work with the WB in the country to implement specific projects and Việt Nam will support WB to implement pilot policies to ensure the most efficiency of loans. The PM also suggested the two sides continue to simplify procedures and prevent corruption in the implementation of projects.

WB Director General Axel said the bank wants to enhance cooperation with Việt Nam during the post-pandemic recovery and development process, particularly in the context of the global recovery, overcoming difficulties due to tensions and conflicts in some areas, material price hikes and increasing inflation in many countries while national resources reduced during the pandemic prevention and control.

Stressing the viewpoint of multilateral cooperation to deal with challenges, he said Việt Nam needs to balance the huge energy demand for development and sustainable development requirements.

Agreeing with the fields of cooperation that the PM mentioned, the bank leader affirmed that the WB attaches great importance to supporting Việt Nam in the process of becoming an upper-middle-income country and reaching higher ladders in the production value.

Receiving Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer and Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development of Boeing Company, PM Chính said Việt Nam will focus on strongly developing the aviation sector in the future and Boeing can participate in developing the aviation ecosystem of Việt Nam.

The Government leader spoke highly of the cooperation and support of Boeing and voiced his support for the company’s plan to expand facilities in Việt Nam to supply fuels and seek cooperation opportunities in technology.

He proposed the company open maintenance centres in Việt Nam and have long-term cooperation policies, as well as provide specific preferential policies to help Vietnamese businesses overcome this difficult time; and make important contributions to promoting the cooperation between Việt Nam and the US.

Later the same day, PM Chính received leaders of the Asia Group, Blackstone, GenX and AES, who expressed their interest in energy transition projects in Việt Nam and in investing to support Việt Nam realise its COP26 goals in coping with climate change.

The PM applauded their energy transition proposals and briefed them on some issues relating to Việt Nam’s energy development orientation and electricity planning. He asked them to focus research and investment on wind power, solar power and tidal energy which are energy sources with huge potential in Việt Nam. — VNS