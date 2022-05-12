Video Analytics Market 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Video Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global video analytics market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.3% during 2022-2027. Video analytics is a computerized processing, monitoring, and analyzing of video streams in real-time to recognize spatial events. The analytics consists of software applications, artificial intelligence (AI)-based programs, and multiple cameras that obtain information about events, attributes, and human behavioral patterns through videos. The information is then used for surveillance, generating heat maps, motion and intrusion detection, and observing traffic patterns on social media.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The video analytics market is largely driven by the rising adoption of internet protocol (IP)-based surveillance systems for business intelligence (BI). The improvements in public surveillance and security systems is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing use of video analytics across the retail sector for consumer behavior analysis and the integration of various technologies, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoTs), are factors creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Video Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the video analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

• AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Aventura Technologies Inc.

• Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)

• Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding, Inc.)

• IBM

• IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC)

• Intelligent Security Systems Corporation

• KiwiSecurity Software GmbH

• PureTech Systems Inc. (FLIR Systems)

• Qognify Inc.

• Verint Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global video analytics market on the basis of component, deployment type, application, architecture type, organization size, end user and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Breakup by Application:

• Incident Detection

• Intrusion Management

• People/Crowd Counting

• Traffic Monitoring

• Automatic Number Plate Recognition

• Facial Recognition

• Others

Breakup by Architecture Type:

• Edge-Based

• Server-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Breakup by End User:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Critical Infrastructure

• Traffic Management

• Transportation and Logistics

• Hospitality and Entertainment

• Defense and Security

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

