Westminster Barracks/ Warrant Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002873
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/10/2022 at 1642 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street in the town of Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Krystal Pelkey
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police were investigating a separate incident in the area of Valley Street in Springfield, VT. During the investigation contact was made with Krystal Pelkey who was known to have an active arrest warrant. Pelkey was arrested without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks for processing. She was taken to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was held on $500.00 bail. She is due to appear in court on 5/12/22 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
BAIL: $500.00
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600