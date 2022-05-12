Westminster Barracks/ Warrant Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002873

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2022 at 1642 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street in the town of Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Krystal Pelkey

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police were investigating a separate incident in the area of Valley Street in Springfield, VT. During the investigation contact was made with Krystal Pelkey who was known to have an active arrest warrant. Pelkey was arrested without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks for processing. She was taken to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was held on $500.00 bail. She is due to appear in court on 5/12/22 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

BAIL: $500.00

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov