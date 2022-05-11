Suspects Sought in a Robbery Offense: 6600 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 6600 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:03 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/2RsfrIgbTfc

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.