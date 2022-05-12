Submit Release
Ongoing Drug Investigation in Huntingdon Leads to Search Warrant, Arrests

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of four people on drug charges.

Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively to target drug activity in Huntingdon.  As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, today, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a home in the 100 block of Cotton Lane in Huntingdon.  As a result of the search warrant, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Four individuals were at the residence when the search warrant was executed and were arrested.  Kayla Hampton (DOB: 6/29/91), Amy Hampton (DOB: 12/10/72), and Russell Groves (DOB: 6/15/66) were booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Distribute (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Bond for K. Hampton and Groves is set at $50,000 each.  Bond for A. Hampton is $25,000.  James Warbritton (DOB: 10/30/84) was booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  His bond is set at $2,500.

Kayla Hampton
Amy Hampton
Russell Groves
James Warbritton

                            

