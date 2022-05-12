Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth of USD 213.26 Million By 2030

Due to the growing popularity, potato protein hydrolysate is expected to see an increase in demand across a wide range of industries, including animal feed.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketsandResearch.biz, the global potato protein hydrolysate market is expected to grow from USD 146 million in 2021 to USD 213.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The growing usage of potato protein hydrolysate in the feed, food, and other sectors is propelling the global market for potato protein hydrolysate. Potato protein hydrolysate is a dry by-product of the separation of potato starch. Potato protein makes up the majority of it. It's ideal for feed applications because of its excellent digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern. Protein hydrolysates, which are commonly made from food proteins through gastrointestinal digestion, food processing, and enzymatic hydrolysis, have bioactivities that can be used in health care, including antimicrobial, immunostimulatory, antidiabetic effects, antioxidant, antithrombotic, and antihypertensive properties. Antioxidant hydrolysates can scavenge free radicals and limit their generation, both of which are vital for delaying the oxidation of food systems and are necessary for human health. However, compared to other possible plant protein sources, potatoes have a low protein content, limiting their application in industrial production and slowing worldwide market growth. Furthermore, more significant research and development are needed in the protein separation process, as standard approaches such as acid and heat treatments can cause protein denaturation and decreased functioning.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/sample-request/265099

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global potato protein hydrolysate market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In 2021, Royal Avebe significantly increased its Solanic potato protein output to keep up with market demand for plant-based meals. Royal Avebe, a Dutch cooperative of starch potato farmers whose potatoes are processed into high-quality food ingredients, invested millions in its innovation and sustainability program. The majority of these investments were based on the protein capacity of Solanic potatoes. Starting in the potato harvest season of 2021, the expansion resulted in a significant rise in production output quantities. To meet predicted market demand, plans for future development have already been put in place.

Market Growth & Trends

Potatoes are the fourth most significant food crop globally, and they are high in carbs and proteins. The potato starch business produces a considerable amount of high-protein potato fruit juice as a by-product. Potato protein has a high amino acid profile and is a good source of dietary protein. Many fitness advantages are seen due to the increased consumer understanding of nutritious food ingredients, such as blood glucose control, bone health, and muscle maintenance. These factors boost the demand for protein hydrolysates, especially potato protein hydrolysates. Enzymatic hydrolysis also can remove antinutritive substances such as protease inhibitors. As a result, Research into the effects of enzymatic hydrolysis on the physicochemical and antioxidative characteristics of potato protein hydrolysate has received a lot of interest.

Key Findings

In 2021, the medium purity (80%-90%) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.95%.

The type segment is divided into low purity (below 80%), medium purity (80%-90%), and high purity (above 90%). In 2021, the medium purity (80%-90%) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.95%. Medium purity potato protein hydrolysate is highly reliable for many applications, including the feed and food industries, without changing its main properties. Key manufacturers are focusing highly on increasing the production of medium-purity potato protein hydrolysate to generate higher sales. These factors contributed to the growth of the potato protein hydrolysate market in 2021.

In 2021, The feed industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57.48%.

The application segment is divided into the feed industry and the food industry. In 2021, The feed industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57.48%. Because it is excellent for all types of cattle and can be partially replaced in protein-rich feedstuffs, potato protein hydrolysate is increasing in demand. Consumers worldwide are becoming increasingly interested in organic and clean-label feed ingredients. To fulfil the growing demand for animal feed, manufacturers concentrate on producing feed products that include these plant-based components. Potato protein is predicted to further surge in demand across various industries, including animal feed, due to its rising popularity.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/report/265099/global-potato-protein-hydrolysate-market-2022-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2028

Regional Segment Analysis of the Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global potato protein hydrolysate market, with a market share of around 29.85%in 2021. Potato protein hydrolysate is currently manufactured in several European countries, including the Netherlands, France, Denmark, and Finland. In the last five years, Europe has been the world's top producer of potato protein hydrolysate, and it will continue to be so in the future.

Key players operating in the global potato protein hydrolysate market are:

Emsland Group

Avebe

Roquette

AKV Langholt AmbA

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Agrana

Meelunie

Südstärke

Pepees

Royal Ingredients Group

PPZ Niechlow

Tereos

WPPZ

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Markets and Research has segmented the global potato protein hydrolysate market is based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market by Technology:

Low Purity (Below 80%)

Medium Purity (80%-90%)

High Purity (Above 90%)

Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market by Type:

Feed Industry

Food Industry

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/buy-now/265099/single

About the report:

The global potato protein hydrolysate market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketsandresearch.biz), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Head of Business Development

Phone:+1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@marketsandresearch.biz

Web: www.marketsandresearch.biz