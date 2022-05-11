Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Eden Hendrick as Next DJJ Executive Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Eden Hendrick as the next executive director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice:

"DJJ has made incredible progress during the short time Ms. Hendrick has served as acting director," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Although it is no small task, I have full faith that given time the agency will be able to flourish under her leadership and provide our youths at DJJ with every opportunity to succeed."

-###-