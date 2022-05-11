Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 05.12.21

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

1. Roll Call of Task Force Members 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda 3. Independent Cost Assessment Update 4. Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities 5. Review of DC Water’s Lead Free DC Plan Costs 6. Reports from Subcommittees 7. Question and Answer Session 8. Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone: WebEx>> Event number: 2311 638 6010 Password: public

By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2311 638 6010

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].