FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, May 9, 2022

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is seeking nominations for the 2022 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award.

Through this annual award, the Secretary of State’s Office recognizes one Maine resident, age 25 or younger, who demonstrates leadership abilities, has a passion for social justice, and is improving the quality of life in their community.

“Young Mainers are active in their communities every day, bringing new ideas, ways of effecting change, and tireless energy to their work,” said Secretary Bellows. “This is the spirit and legacy of Congressman Lewis, and exactly the type of work we want to recognize and uplift.”

The award is named for the late Congressman John Lewis, who was known for his courageous achievements during the civil rights movement and his long tenure of public service.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established this award in February 2021, inviting Secretaries to recognize a gifted, civic-minded young person in their state each year.

All nominations should be sent in digital format via email to sophia.williams@maine.gov no later than Tuesday, May 31. The Secretary of State’s Office will choose a winner of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award from among all submissions, to receive a recognition plaque and presentation of the award from Secretary Bellows.