ExFacts Takes the Guesswork Out of Dating

ExFacts Logo Create a relationship diary with ExFacts

The new iOS app lets users learn more about themselves and their relationships

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExFacts - the latest social media app allowing users to dig deeper into their relationship patterns and preferences - is now available to download on the App Store.

When it comes to dating, many of us get stuck in cycles. Whether it’s a lack of trust, communication, or respect – we are often led down the same roads, left wishing we could have seen it coming. The good news is now we can! ExFacts acts as a statistical diary, allowing users to gain valuable insights into themselves and spot the red flags they have fallen for in the past.

How does it work?

The app prompts users to answer a few short questions about their current and past relationships. The unique assessment system will then provide a summary of their relationship and uncover their compatibility metrics based on the relationship length, emotional support, lifestyle, personality type, and zodiac sign. It can be utilized as a wellness check for users’ dating life, to help them understand their tendencies and pitfalls.

With Exfacts you can create a relationship diary by posting your musings and answering the daily questions. The community of users means you can search and connect with others who have had similar relationship experiences and have fun building a supportive network.

ExFacts gives users the analysis they need to side-step poor matches and make more informed relationship decisions.

To download ExFacts to your iPhone, iPod, or Mac, click here.