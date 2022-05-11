Submit Release
May 11 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Applauds the Passage of a Bipartisan Bill to Provide Security for Elected Officials

Denver, May 11, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold applauded the passage of SB22-133. The bill, which has bipartisan sponsorship from Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster), Senator Kevin Priola (R-Henderson), Majority Leader Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo), and Representative Woodrow (D-Denver), will increase access to protection from the Colorado State Patrol for statewide constitutional executive officers and members of the General Assembly.

“Across the country, Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State and election officials have been the target of increasing threats. These threats are not just personal attacks. They aim to undermine our elections and are an attack on democracy,” said Secretary Griswold. “Serving in elected office should not require signing up for threats of violence without support. And facing threats without security support available should not be another barrier for women when deciding to serve in elected office. I thank Senators Winter and Priola, and Majority Leader Esgar and Representative Woodrow for working with my office and Colorado State Patrol to pass this important legislation.” 

SB22-133 will close a loophole in the Colorado Revised Statutes for the Colorado State Patrol’s protection for Colorado’s Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Treasurer. The bill requires at least 80 hours per week of security protection coverage to these statewide constitutional executive officeholders if requested. It also outlines the process of providing coverage beyond 80 hours. The bill also sets up a process for legislators to request security coverage from the Colorado State Patrol.

A summary of the bill can be found HERE.

