Philippines Tourism Marketto Surpass US$ 30.4 Bn Registering 10.9% CAGR by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Philippines tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 10.8 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 10.9% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 30.4 Bn by 2032.
The conversion of airport terminals into global gateways has aided the country's international tourism development, with approximately 95-99% visitors arriving by air. In recent years, the airports in Davao City and Iloilo City have been modernized, allowing direct charter flights from Singapore.
Meanwhile, Mactan-Cebu Airport, which has long handled both scheduled and charter flights from all across East Asia, was set to begin gaining long-haul flights in 2016 when three Philippine airlines began moving between Cebu and Los Angeles, California. In the near future, there will be more direct international flights to Cebu, Boracay, and Davao.
Download FREE Sample Copy of Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-pg-3273
Aside from that, the country's hospitality sector is increasingly focusing on the contactless payment trend. When contactless payments are allowed, customers save time by not trying to sort through cash or enter their PIN.
The introduction of mobile payments has also made carrying a wallet obsolete. The coronavirus outbreak has boosted the demand for contactless payments that reduce friction and improve the customer experience.
Offering contactless payment methods may be perceived as a need rather than a luxury by many customers and staff. As a result of the covid-19 outbreak, many people in the Philippine hospitality business have started to employ contactless payment systems.
Ask for Customization@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-pg-3273
Key Takeaways:
Based on tourism type, the eco/sustainable tourism segment is projected to account for 42% of the total market share in 2022.
By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold 51% of the total market share.
Based on tourist type, domestic tourist segment will remain lucrative through 2032.
In terms of age group, sales in the 26-35 segment will continue gaining traction.
Competition Landscape
Leading players of Philippines tourism are focusing on promotional strategies and advertising popular tourist destinations in Philippines to improve sales in the market.
Major players present in the Philippines tourism market are Scorpio Travel and Tours Inc., Baron Travel, Asiaventure Tours & Travel, Vansol Travel & Tours, Kapwa Travel, Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc., Rajah Tours Philippines, Atlas Tours and Travel Inc., Bridgeway Travel and Tours, Haranah Tours Corporation, Travel Related Incentive Programs and Services, Inc., Travbest Travel & Tours, Rakso Air Travel & Tours Inc., GoldenSky Travel and Tours, GrandHope Travel Tours, Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd, Tourismo-Filipino Inc. among others.
Ask Us Your Questions About This Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-pg-3273
Get More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Philippines tourism market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.
The study divulges compelling insights on the Philippines tourism market based on the tourism type (cultural & heritage tourism, medical tourism, eco/sustainable tourism, sports tourism, wellness tourism & others), booking channel (phone booking, online booking & in person booking), tourist type (domestic & international), age group (15-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, 66-75 years) across seven major regions.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/philippines-tourism-sector-forecast-and-spend-analysis
Ankush Nikam
The conversion of airport terminals into global gateways has aided the country's international tourism development, with approximately 95-99% visitors arriving by air. In recent years, the airports in Davao City and Iloilo City have been modernized, allowing direct charter flights from Singapore.
Meanwhile, Mactan-Cebu Airport, which has long handled both scheduled and charter flights from all across East Asia, was set to begin gaining long-haul flights in 2016 when three Philippine airlines began moving between Cebu and Los Angeles, California. In the near future, there will be more direct international flights to Cebu, Boracay, and Davao.
Download FREE Sample Copy of Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-pg-3273
Aside from that, the country's hospitality sector is increasingly focusing on the contactless payment trend. When contactless payments are allowed, customers save time by not trying to sort through cash or enter their PIN.
The introduction of mobile payments has also made carrying a wallet obsolete. The coronavirus outbreak has boosted the demand for contactless payments that reduce friction and improve the customer experience.
Offering contactless payment methods may be perceived as a need rather than a luxury by many customers and staff. As a result of the covid-19 outbreak, many people in the Philippine hospitality business have started to employ contactless payment systems.
Ask for Customization@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-pg-3273
Key Takeaways:
Based on tourism type, the eco/sustainable tourism segment is projected to account for 42% of the total market share in 2022.
By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold 51% of the total market share.
Based on tourist type, domestic tourist segment will remain lucrative through 2032.
In terms of age group, sales in the 26-35 segment will continue gaining traction.
Competition Landscape
Leading players of Philippines tourism are focusing on promotional strategies and advertising popular tourist destinations in Philippines to improve sales in the market.
Major players present in the Philippines tourism market are Scorpio Travel and Tours Inc., Baron Travel, Asiaventure Tours & Travel, Vansol Travel & Tours, Kapwa Travel, Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc., Rajah Tours Philippines, Atlas Tours and Travel Inc., Bridgeway Travel and Tours, Haranah Tours Corporation, Travel Related Incentive Programs and Services, Inc., Travbest Travel & Tours, Rakso Air Travel & Tours Inc., GoldenSky Travel and Tours, GrandHope Travel Tours, Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd, Tourismo-Filipino Inc. among others.
Ask Us Your Questions About This Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-pg-3273
Get More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Philippines tourism market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.
The study divulges compelling insights on the Philippines tourism market based on the tourism type (cultural & heritage tourism, medical tourism, eco/sustainable tourism, sports tourism, wellness tourism & others), booking channel (phone booking, online booking & in person booking), tourist type (domestic & international), age group (15-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, 66-75 years) across seven major regions.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/philippines-tourism-sector-forecast-and-spend-analysis
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn