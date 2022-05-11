Homicide: Unit Block of Galveston Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the Unit Block of Galveston Street, Southwest.

At approximately 8:05 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of the location, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. While on the scene, Seventh District members received a call for a second shooting victim in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest. When units arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Deonte Pittman, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.