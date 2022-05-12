THE DOLPHIN COMPANY: A DECADE OF BEING A SUPER COMPANY
For ten consecutive years The Dolphin Company appears in the recognized ranking of Super Companies.
Professional growth, balance between work and personal life, well-being in the workplace, job security and harmony between work teams are part of our business philosophy.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company has been in the top 50 places in the category of 500 to 3,000 employees in the Super Companies ranking for 10 consecutive years. This ranking is carried out by Expansion Magazine to evaluate the culture and organizational climate of the participating companies.
— Guadalupe Jimenez, Chief Human Value Officer of The Dolphin Company
The Super Companies ranking is based on the opinion of the collaborators of the participating companies. Through an anonymous and online questionnaire, endorsed by PWC, associates rate aspects of the organizational climate such as: working conditions, compensation and job security. In this aspect, The Dolphin Company has always been characterized by the constant training of its collaborators, and the additional benefits and internal campaigns that it offers them. Regarding organizational culture, the ranking evaluates, among other things, personal and professional development, motivation, productivity and inclusion; where The Dolphin Company develops programs that promote a balance between family life and professional growth, as well as actions that involve and benefit the communities where its different habitats and parks are located.
“For The Dolphin Company, associates are the most valuable thing. Professional growth, balance between work and personal life, well-being in the workplace, job security and harmony between work teams are part of our business philosophy. Through our "Dolphin Way" we have managed to transmit this work philosophy to the entire organization and we have made our associates know that they are the key to the company's success. We know that thanks to them we generate unforgettable experiences for our guests and for that we are grateful”, said Mrs. Guadalupe Jimenez, Chief Human Value Officer of The Dolphin Company.
In addition to being in the Super Companies ranking, The Dolphin Company won the Socially Responsible Company award for 17 consecutive years. The positioning of The Dolphin Company in the ranking, as well as the multiple accreditations it has with reference to the care of its staff and the community, reflects its commitment to the well-being of its employees. A decade of being part of this important ranking is a reflection of the fact that, both at managerial and operational levels, the mission, vision and philosophy of the company are lived on a day-to-day basis, both in the corporate offices and in the parks, which is reflected in the visitor experience.
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America, has provided 'The experience of a lifetime' to more than 16 million visitors in its 33 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas, around the world. With presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy. The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while making its visitors aware of the importance of animal welfare and the preservation and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com
