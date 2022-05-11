Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,965 in the last 365 days.

Nominations Due by June 1 for Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

ILLINOIS, May 11 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is reminding residents about the upcoming deadline to submit nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force.

"The deadline is quickly approaching to nominate an older friend, family member, or neighbor for this special recognition," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "Particularly as we celebrate Older Americans Month and honor the older people in our lives, the Department on Aging wants to hear from you about the ways older adults have contributed to the communities they call home." 

The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older adults' accomplishments and contributions. Each year, four Illinoisans aged 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force.

Nominations for 2022 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/HallofFame.

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You just read:

Nominations Due by June 1 for Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.