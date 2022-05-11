Polaris Aero Enhances FlightRisk to Alert Pilots to FAA’s New G500, G600 Mandates
Polaris Aero has updated its FlightRisk software to alert Gulfstream pilots when potentially hazardous wind conditions are present, per a May 9th FAA mandate.
With so much information to read, it’s possible pilots may not remember everything. FlightRisk helps filter out the ‘noise’ so pilots can focus on the most important risks for the next flight.””SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 9, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated new wind restrictions for operators of Gulfstream G500 and G600 aircraft. The new restrictions include maximum landing wind speeds of up to 15 knots and a maximum landing wind gust of 5 knots. To ensure operators are aware of the new FAA restrictions, Polaris Aero has expanded the functionality of its aviation safety software, FlightRisk®, to alert pilots whenever these potentially hazardous conditions are present.
— Trent Fox, Co-Founder and COO of Polaris Aero
FlightRisk is an advanced risk assessment system that helps schedulers, dispatchers, and pilots automatically identify potential hazards and risk mitigation procedures several days before a flight. To facilitate the risk assessment of multiple flights at the same time, the new feature will allow users to display visual icons on the schedule dashboard, allowing pilots to quickly identify hazards without having to search through individual risk assessments.
Trent Fox, Co-Founder and COO of Polaris Aero, said that his company’s software enhancement will greatly benefit Gulfstream pilots. “With so much information for pilots to read, digest and remember, it’s possible pilots may not remember everything,” he said. “FlightRisk helps filter out the ‘noise’ so pilots can focus on the most important risks for the next flight.”
Fox described in detail the importance of responding quickly to the new Airworthiness Directive: “Responding quickly to new information demonstrates our commitment to aviation safety and showcases the real-time value that FlightRisk makes on every flight,” he said.
Gulfstream Aerospace, the manufacturer of the G500 and G600, provided valuable feedback on the new FlightRisk improvements.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
