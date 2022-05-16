Gay Landstrom, SVP and Chief Nursing Officer at Trinity Health, Joins Hallmark Health Care Solutions’ Board of Directors

From decades of nurse leadership at some of the largest U.S. health systems, Landstrom brings the voice of clinical operations to the HHCS board.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders at Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) are excited to announce that Gay Landstrom, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, FAONL, FACHE, has joined the HHCS Board of Directors. With nearly three decades of nursing experience and 13+ years as a nurse executive, Landstrom says she sees in HHCS a shared passion for transformational change in healthcare staffing and workforce management – something the industry needs desperately amid ongoing labor shortages made worse by the pandemic.As Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Trinity Health – a 88-hospital system spanning 25 states – Landstrom is highly regarded as a strong, effective leader in clinical operations and workforce management. HHCS’s Chief Executive Officer Isaac Ullatil says her insight as Board Advisor will be invaluable for HHCS.“We are very fortunate to welcome Gay on our Board – as one of the brightest and most powerful CNOs in the industry, she is a true influencer and visionary in her field,” says Ullatil. “Her forward-thinking approach to strategy, process, technology, and innovation will help us ensure that HHCS continues leading the industry in scalable solutions that support excellence in healthcare delivery.”Landstrom was recently named by Becker’s Hospital Review as a CNO to know in 2022 for her notable achievements in “building a strong culture of quality, patient safety, and caregiver wellness.” Her groundbreaking work in building Trinity Health’s FirstChoice in-house travel staffing approach – which has created a more stable and satisfied workforce while saving the system millions of dollars in labor costs – was recently featured by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). In 2009, Trinity Health adopted HHCS’s Einstein II Internal Resource Pool solution to power the FirstChoice program. They have since added the sister platform, Einstein II Vendor Managed Solutions & Support, to optimize external labor.“Technology plays a huge role in workforce management, but it’s not just about software – it’s also about the expertise and support that goes with it,” says Landstrom, adding that the expert support she receives from HHCS is a key factor in her decision to join the board. “HHCS has been a very important partner – they always seek to understand our goals, then collaborate to support our success. I am eager to contribute to HHCS’s fast-growing momentum as a true innovator and partner.”Regarding that partnership, Landstrom says HHCS helped Trinity Health re-envision its employment models to meet the flexibility demands of the contract labor force. “It is very exciting to be on the leading edge of staff empowerment solutions that work as well for employers as they do for the labor force,” she adds.Additional highlights of Landstrom’s career include CNO, Interim CEO, and Executive Vice President positions for Dartmouth Health (formerly Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health) and Ascension Michigan. Recently named an inaugural Fellow of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, Landstrom has a master's degree in nursing administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a doctorate in nursing from the University of Michigan.To learn more about HHCS, including its vision, solutions, and leadership, visit hallmarkhcs.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com About Trinity HealthTrinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, Trinity Health's network of care includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 125 urgent care locations, and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org ###