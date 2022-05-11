Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC Marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and Warns of Rise in Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  Wednesday, May 11, 2022     

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC MARKS MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH AND WARNS OF RISE IN FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASHES

Troy, NY- The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and a father who lost his son in a motorcycle crash to urge safety in the wake of a rise in motorcycle crashes and fatalities. A New York State Motorcycle Safety Program (NYSMSP) class will be conducted during the press conference.

 When:          Friday, May 13, 2022                      10:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

 Where:        Hudson Valley Community College                      80 Vandenburgh Ave., Troy, NY 12180                      *Event in I-lot and parking in B3-lot.                       https://map.hvcc.edu/

Who:            Chuck DeWeese, Assistant Commissioner for Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee                          Mike Riecke, victim advocate and father of Chris Riecke, who died as a result of a motorcycle crash                      Patrick Russo, Rensselaer County Sheriff                      Ben Zadrozny, Program Manager for the New York State Motorcycle Safety Program

###

