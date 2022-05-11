FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, May 11, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC MARKS MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH AND WARNS OF RISE IN FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASHES

Troy, NY- The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and a father who lost his son in a motorcycle crash to urge safety in the wake of a rise in motorcycle crashes and fatalities. A New York State Motorcycle Safety Program (NYSMSP) class will be conducted during the press conference.

When: Friday, May 13, 2022 10:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

Where: Hudson Valley Community College 80 Vandenburgh Ave., Troy, NY 12180 *Event in I-lot and parking in B3-lot. https://map.hvcc.edu/

Who: Chuck DeWeese, Assistant Commissioner for Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mike Riecke, victim advocate and father of Chris Riecke, who died as a result of a motorcycle crash Patrick Russo, Rensselaer County Sheriff Ben Zadrozny, Program Manager for the New York State Motorcycle Safety Program

###