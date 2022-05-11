Gov. Kemp: Construction Materials Manufacturer Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America to Create 400 New Jobs in Laurens County

GEORGIA, May 11 - Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America, a division of international light and sustainable construction company Saint-Gobain, will invest $28 million to expand its operations at its Dublin, Georgia, manufacturing facility, creating 400 new jobs over the next two years in Laurens County.

“We are excited for ADFORS North America to expand its operations in Dublin, and thank the company for its strong commitment to this community” said Governor Kemp. “Creating jobs and opportunities in rural Georgia has been a major focus throughout my administration, and I am proud of Georgia’s Technical College System for its part in making sure hardworking Georgians possess the necessary skills to succeed with companies in every corner of the state.”

ADFORS is a division of Saint-Gobain, the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction founded in 1665 that today manufactures and distributes materials and services for construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction, and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process that provides sustainability and performance.

“This investment in our Dublin facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to serve our customers during this time of unprecedented demand,” said Alan McLenaghan, General Manager of Saint-Gobain ADFORS. “The Dublin community has welcomed us with open arms over the past two years, and through this investment and hiring, we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the people of Dublin, Laurens County, and the State of Georgia.”

In June 2020, Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America purchased the facility at 168 Willie Paulk Parkway in Dublin and has been manufacturing products used in heat protection and thermal insulation. As part of this investment, Saint-Gobain ADFORS will double its North American production of key materials by restarting the facility’s furnace, which was idled prior to the company’s purchase in 2019. The company will be hiring for positions in site and operations management, engineers of all sorts, supervisors, and production workers. Interested individuals can learn more about working at ADFORS and Saint-Gobain at https://careers.saint-gobain-northamerica.com/.

“Saint-Gobain ADFOR’s leadership has demonstrated its commitment by formulating a dynamic local management team that is committed to making the Dublin plant a huge success. This team is focused on employing a strong employee base and being a vital member of the workforce community,” stated James L. Allgood, Jr., Chairman of the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority. “Elected officials, education partners, and civic leaders throughout our community have worked tirelessly to demonstrate that Dublin-Laurens County is the right place for companies. We welcome Saint-Gobain ADFORS to the city of Dublin and Laurens County!”

Project Manager Andrea Taylor represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority, Oconee Fall Line Technical College, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Nearly two years ago, Saint-Gobain ADFORS, an over 350-year-old French company, decided to invest in Georgia by locating a manufacturing facility in Laurens County. Today, we are very excited to announce this expansion and grateful to the company for continuing to grow in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Facilitating the growth of companies already invested in Georgia, like Saint-Gobain ADFORS, is a priority for the long-term health of our communities. Many thanks to the Department’s dedicated Existing Industries team who work tirelessly to accomplish that goal and help companies leverage all state resources to grow and expand. Congratulations to our partners in Dublin and Laurens County for creating an environment where companies can continue to achieve success.”

Georgia Quick Start, provided through the Technical College System of Georgia, is the top-ranked workforce training program in the nation. The program helps assess workers, train new employees on unique processes on projects, and develop customized job-specific training using the most current techniques and media.

About Saint-Gobain Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME.” Worldwide, Saint-Gobain’s sales in 2021 totaled €44.2 billion. Saint-Gobain has 166,000 employees, located in 75 countries and is committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050. Learn more at saint-gobain.com.