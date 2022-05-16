Versasec Expands Partner Network in the Nordic Region With Skydome Cyber
Versasec Skydome Cyber partnership enforces the game changing strategy for the Nordic region.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec and Skydome Cyber partner to change the game of cybersecurity in the Nordic region. Versasec’s award-winning software vSEC:CMS, leader in digital identity management, will now be included within the design architecture, security analysis, and technology solutions of Skydome Cyber.
The Nordic countries are among the most digitally developed countries in the world, leading the way across many industries worldwide. According to ScandiConnect, a market research company, the countries are early adopters of new technologies and are at the forefront of digital developments to stay competitive. The report acknowledges the risks associated for these countries. Digitalization streamlines many business processes and improves efficiency, but it opens the door to a new array of cyber threats which require a game-changing approach. “The Nordic region is privileged to have professionals like Henrik Lannerhjelm and his team that truly understands the regional customers’ needs,'' stated Versasec’s CEO Joakim Thorén, “we are happy to be partnering with Skydome Cyber to bring our products to more companies and organizations in Sweden.”
Versasec, the leader in identity and access management (IAM) provides security solutions for managing digital identities. Versasec’s flagship product, vSEC:CMS, empowers companies of all sizes to easily deploy and manage virtual and physical PKI credentials, tokens, RFID, including FIDO capabilities, throughout their lifecycle. “Skydome Cyber will leverage Versasec vSEC:CMS in highly secured environments where customers are required by the NIS directive to use strong authentication. In these critical environments, security and ease of use must go hand in hand. The vSEC:CMS is the best Credential Management System in the market and provides security and ease of administration. With vSEC:CMS we can achieve this together,” shared Henrik Lannerhjelm, CEO of Skydome Cyber.
For customers, Versasec provides a secure solution:
-Fast implementation that takes minutes, rather than weeks or months
-Intuitive user interface that improves operational efficiency
-No hidden costs and low total cost of ownership
-Highest level of security
-Large-scale capabilities, available from day one
-Wide range of customization options
About Skydome Cyber
Designing and offering the next generation of game-changing reliable architecture and technology solutions for cyber security. Headquartered in Stockholm, the Skydome Cyber team has a diverse background, handpicked for the journey. Both from the military and business with a wide range of government and corporate experiences in Intelligence, FRA, National Defense College, Special Forces, National Security, Bank Security, and C-suite consultancy. Specialists in cyber security, architecture, security analysis, and business development.
About Versasec
Versasec’s award winning credential management system vSEC:CMS offers a new approach for managing physical and virtual credentials allowing organizations to take advantage of powerful applications that require the highest level of security. Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. In addition to a variety of government agencies around the globe, Versasec’s customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrop Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Versasec on Social Media: LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).
Contact Information
Skydome Cyber: Peter Swedin +46 709 15 88 54, peter@skydomecyber.com
Gabriela PERALTA
Versasec LLC
+1 800-219-8150
