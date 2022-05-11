Industry Leader EB5AN to Launch Second Direct EB-5 Fund for Higher Ground Education
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will announce six (6) new direct EB-5 investment funds for Higher Ground Education (HGE) during a live event on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM EDT with Rebecca Girn, General Counsel and Chief Program Officer, and Mitch Michulka, CFO of Higher Ground Education.
“Immigrant investors are excited for our Higher Ground Education Schools projects because it is a proven, and profitable business model that employees thousands of full-time employees—key attributes for a successful direct EB-5 investment project,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “We are excited to be continue working with Higher Ground Education to help them open new school locations and address a critical need for early childhood education in the United States.”
These new EB-5 school funds will accept EB-5 investors at both $800K and $1.05M, depending on the location of the specific school(s). The EB-5 equity capital will partially finance the development and operation of new Montessori schools in several states.
EB-5 investors will benefit from direct participation in the expansion of a highly successful venture, return of capital through a built-in cash-flow sweep, and independent TEA designation verification by an EB-5 economist. Each EB-5 investor will also benefit from an I-526 denial guaranty, which provides EB-5 investors with an accelerated repayment of funds in the unlikely event of a green card denial.
A recent USCIS announcement confirmed that the EB-5 regional center program will remain unavailable to new EB-5 investors until regional centers have received redesignation approval from USCIS with Form I-956, which is expected to take 6-12 months, or longer. Until then, direct EB-5 investment into Higher Ground Education Schools, and other qualifying direct EB-5 investments, (with one EB-5 investor per location), is the only available option for EB-5 investors.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Sam Silverman
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Sam Silverman
