Enara Law is Proud to Announce the Opening of its Newest Office Location in Washington D.C.
Enara Law, the premier full-service business law firm serving Arizona, is expanding efforts nationally by establishing a new office presence in Washington D.C.
We are excited to finally be expanding the Enara Law presence and brand nationally.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law, the premier full-service business law firm serving Arizona, is expanding efforts nationally by establishing a new office presence in Washington D.C. With a newfound office in the heart of the nation’s capital, Enara Law reinforces its dedication to its expanding client base, offering a local presence and resources to better serve its ever-growing list of clients throughout the United States.
Washington D.C. has long been a hub for businesses, legal, and government affairs, and is a premier location for an evolving legal practice like Enara Law. Over the course of the last few years, Enara Law has seen an increase in client engagements and clients throughout the District of Columbia, which has been led by local businesses' commitment to regulatory and legal compliance.
“We are excited to finally be expanding the Enara Law presence and brand nationally,” said George Chebat, Managing Attorney of Enara Law. “With the continuous increase in client engagements and transactions throughout the East Coast, the time has come for our law firm to formally provide our network of clients with the zealous advocacy and legal services they have become accustomed to, all from a local presence.”
With Enara Law’s newest office in the District of Columbia, the law firm is looking forward to providing legal services to even more local businesses, all from an office in the city that serves as the epicenter of the nation’s legislative and regulatory process.
About Enara Law PLLC
Enara Law is a nationwide full-service business law firm with offices throughout Arizona and Washington, DC, proudly serving companies with all their business legal matters. Our business attorneys are proud to serve small and medium-sized businesses globally from business formation, litigation and disputes, intellectual property protection, and mergers and acquisitions.
The team at Enara Law is dedicated to Bringing Legal to Light®. They are moving the legal industry away from keeping clients in the dark, which traditional law firms have done for too long. Traditional firm practices such as lack of communication, minimal explanation to clients about the legal system, and ancient billing practices led to a firm like Enara Law.
Enara Law is looking to change people's negative opinions of lawyers and disrupt the traditional legal practice. That's why Enara Law has changed the standard law firm model. They have done away with high hourly fees and replaced them with transparency, affordability, and efficiency for our clients.
