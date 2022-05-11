CHILD SAFETY NETWORK MOVES FORWARD AS COLORADO LOSES CHANCE AT TOP TEN SAFEST STATES TO TRANSPORT KIDS TO SCHOOL

Colorado Senator Don Coram urges lawmakers not to wait for more students to die Colorado Safe Student Protection Program Child Safety Network For safer students and schools call 800-906-6901 Ext. 10

Colorado has many of the most dedicated school bus professionals in the nation; but a few "in power" won't support them witrh the resources they need.

What a loss for Colorado schools, parents, and students. Had this bill been scheduled by the Committee, I have no doubt that the House of Representatives would have passed this legislation.” — - Senator Don Coram